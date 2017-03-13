 Skip to content

Chase Daniel gets his wish

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT
Last year, Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford wanted to be traded or released. The team refused. (Until they were able to trade him for a first-round and fourth-round draft pick.)

This year, Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel wanted to be released in the aftermath of the decision to sign Nick Foles. Daniel got his wish.

The team has announced that Daniel has indeed been released.

The Eagles paid him a $3 million signing bonus, a $3 million roster bonus, and a $1 million base salary in 2016. A whopping $5 million of his 2017 salary was fully guaranteed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Daniel did not waive the guaranteed money. However, the guarantee contains offset language.

The 30-year-old former Saint and Chief is now available to be signed by anyone who wants him. He believes he’s capable of starting; it will be interesting to see if the teams that currently don’t have starters give him a look.

13 Responses to “Chase Daniel gets his wish”
  1. pastabelly says: Mar 13, 2017 6:47 PM

    That offset means another team will pay the minimum. However, Houston should sign him.

  2. kneedragr says: Mar 13, 2017 6:48 PM

    Redskins need this guy. He is a capable backup and could develop starter skills in the ( probable ) case of Cousins leaving next season.

  3. FrankRizzo says: Mar 13, 2017 6:49 PM

    And I believe I can fly, career backup, nothing to see here

  4. cribbage12 says: Mar 13, 2017 6:50 PM

    Wow, Chase can sign with anyone without penalty to the signing team but Bradford’s team had to give up a 1st and 4th round pick for him. Now there’s a move 31 other GMs would make……never.

  5. dickshotdogs says: Mar 13, 2017 6:52 PM

    Well, I was a starting quarterback. In highschool. In ’79, ’80 and ’81. You’re finished too, Chase.

  6. douchebigelow says: Mar 13, 2017 6:52 PM

    Every team in the NFC East has multiple Lombardis except the lowly Sheagles. Nineteen Sixty.

  7. whenwilliteverend says: Mar 13, 2017 6:55 PM

    Worked out pretty good for Chase. He probably didn’t play a snap for the Eagles and he will end up getting $12M from them. That’s a lot of money for a career backup. Some team will certainly sign him for the league minimum to carry a clipboard and sit on the bench again.

  8. purplepride11 says: Mar 13, 2017 6:55 PM

    Vikings will probably take a look, probably not much of a contract though.

  9. codiablo says: Mar 13, 2017 6:56 PM

    Vikings, Texans, Jets, Bucs all need a good backup

  10. jjb0811 says: Mar 13, 2017 6:57 PM

    I’ll gladly hold a clipboard for that money.

  11. mrboado says: Mar 13, 2017 6:59 PM

    Nice of the Eagles to pay Chase all that cash only to bring Sam Bradford in and then on top of that, eventually trade a ton of picks for Carson Wentz.

    Being released as opposed to traded highlights the Eagles mea culpa on the whole situation.

  12. jag1959 says: Mar 13, 2017 7:05 PM

    Not even Osweiler has had a better gig than Daniel. Dude has + $19m in career earnings for 2 career starts in 7 years in which he has taken 7 whole sacks while getting paid over $243.5k per pass ateempt. Now he asks the Eagles for his release and they grant it even though it might cost them as much as $5m. Even Charlie Whitehurst is jealous of Chase Daniel.

  13. questionableopinion says: Mar 13, 2017 7:06 PM

    Chase Daniel is elite.

