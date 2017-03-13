Chase Daniel gets his wish

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT

Last year, Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford wanted to be traded or released. The team refused. (Until they were able to trade him for a first-round and fourth-round draft pick.)

This year, Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel wanted to be released in the aftermath of the decision to sign Nick Foles. Daniel got his wish.

The team has announced that Daniel has indeed been released.

The Eagles paid him a $3 million signing bonus, a $3 million roster bonus, and a $1 million base salary in 2016. A whopping $5 million of his 2017 salary was fully guaranteed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Daniel did not waive the guaranteed money. However, the guarantee contains offset language.

The 30-year-old former Saint and Chief is now available to be signed by anyone who wants him. He believes he’s capable of starting; it will be interesting to see if the teams that currently don’t have starters give him a look.