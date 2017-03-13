Chase Daniel gets his wish

Last year, Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford wanted to be traded or released. The team refused. (Until they were able to trade him for a first-round and fourth-round draft pick.)
This year, Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel wanted to be released in the aftermath of the decision to sign Nick Foles. Daniel got his wish.
The team has announced that Daniel has indeed been released.
The Eagles paid him a $3 million signing bonus, a $3 million roster bonus, and a $1 million base salary in 2016. A whopping $5 million of his 2017 salary was fully guaranteed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Daniel did not waive the guaranteed money. However, the guarantee contains offset language.
The 30-year-old former Saint and Chief is now available to be signed by anyone who wants him. He believes he’s capable of starting; it will be interesting to see if the teams that currently don’t have starters give him a look.
That offset means another team will pay the minimum. However, Houston should sign him.
Redskins need this guy. He is a capable backup and could develop starter skills in the ( probable ) case of Cousins leaving next season.
And I believe I can fly, career backup, nothing to see here
Wow, Chase can sign with anyone without penalty to the signing team but Bradford’s team had to give up a 1st and 4th round pick for him. Now there’s a move 31 other GMs would make……never.
Well, I was a starting quarterback. In highschool. In ’79, ’80 and ’81. You’re finished too, Chase.
Every team in the NFC East has multiple Lombardis except the lowly Sheagles. Nineteen Sixty.
Worked out pretty good for Chase. He probably didn’t play a snap for the Eagles and he will end up getting $12M from them. That’s a lot of money for a career backup. Some team will certainly sign him for the league minimum to carry a clipboard and sit on the bench again.
Vikings will probably take a look, probably not much of a contract though.
Vikings, Texans, Jets, Bucs all need a good backup
I’ll gladly hold a clipboard for that money.
Nice of the Eagles to pay Chase all that cash only to bring Sam Bradford in and then on top of that, eventually trade a ton of picks for Carson Wentz.
Being released as opposed to traded highlights the Eagles mea culpa on the whole situation.
Not even Osweiler has had a better gig than Daniel. Dude has + $19m in career earnings for 2 career starts in 7 years in which he has taken 7 whole sacks while getting paid over $243.5k per pass ateempt. Now he asks the Eagles for his release and they grant it even though it might cost them as much as $5m. Even Charlie Whitehurst is jealous of Chase Daniel.
Chase Daniel is elite.