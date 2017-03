Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

The Chiefs aren’t waiting for Dontari Poe to finish his world tour.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are signing former Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year deal.

Logan has drawn some other interest, but creates something of a like-for-like replacement for Poe while he goes in search of a new contract. Although, that being said, we’re not sure what kind of arm Logan has.

But he is a solid run defender, and helps the Chiefs keep a stable front.