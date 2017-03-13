Colts free agent outside linebacker Erik Walden visiting the Titans

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

Perhaps the AFC South hasn’t been the most decorated division in football.

But it’s certainly among the most intramural.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, outside linebacker Erik Walden is visiting the Titans, the latest player to look for work within the division.

Walden had a career-high 11.0 sacks last year, but the Colts signed John Simon (from the Texans) and Jabaal Sheard, so they didn’t seem to want Walden back. The 31-year-old Walden had just 12.0 sacks in the previous three seasons, so some skepticism about repeating last year’s numbers seems warranted.

And keeping it within the division has been a theme, with Texans free agent corner A.J. Bouye going to Jacksonville (after interest from the Colts and Titans) and Jaguars free agent Jonathan Cyprien going to Tennessee. I guess they know each other better than most people, since most people don’t watch the AFC South all that often.