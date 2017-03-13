Colts sign center/guard Brian Schwenke

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 13, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they have signed former Tennessee Titans center/guard Brian Schwenke.

A former fourth-round pick of the Titans, Schwenke made 28 starts in 41 total games over the last four seasons. Durability has been a concern as 2016 was the first time Schwenke had played at least 12 games in a season.

“We are excited to add Brian to our offensive line group,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a release. “Brian’s versatility was what made him most attractive to us and he will provide more competition at the position group.”

Schwenke played more guard last season for Tennessee, which would seem to be the place he most likely fits in with the Colts. Indianapolis had four different players start games between their two guard spots last season.