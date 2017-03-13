Connor Barwin set to visit Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 6:58 AM EDT

Connor Barwin played at the University of Cincinnati in college and will be back in town on Monday for his first team visit since he was released by the Eagles.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Barwin will be meeting with the Bengals about the prospect of joining the team for the 2017 season. Barwin was dropped by the Eagles in a move that saved Philly almost $8 million under the salary cap.

Barwin moved from outside linebacker to defensive end after the Eagles switched defensive schemes in 2016 and the move was followed by a drop in production from previous seasons. The Bengals also run a 4-3 base defense, so a return to Cincinnati may not prove to be the ideal fit for Barwin.

As of now, though, it’s the only meeting Barwin has scheduled so he may wind up betting that things will go better the second time around.