Cornerback Davon House visiting the Steelers

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 6:28 AM EDT

While many assumed former Jaguars cornerback Davon House was a sensible fit back in Green Bay and there was some early word of mutual interest in a return, we haven’t heard much from him since his release.

That could be changing in the coming days.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, House is going to Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, adding that his market is “heating up.”

That suggests other visits if the Steelers don’t want him, or they can’t come to an agreement on his value.

House was a big-ticket free agent by for the Jaguars two years ago, but was benched and cut there. So he’s out stumping for work, and the Steelers seem to have a perpetual need for qualified bodies at his position.