Cowboy-turned-Bronco Ronald Leary: I’m not recruiting Tony Romo

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Offensive lineman Ronald Leary is on the move from Dallas to Denver, but if a higher-profile player is going to follow him, Leary isn’t aware of it.

Asked if he’ll recruit quarterback Tony Romo to Denver, Leary said he wouldn’t, and as far as he’s concerned the Broncos’ quarterbacks are Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

“Nah, I’m definitely not a recruiter. I’m not getting caught up in that at all,” Leary said. “Tony’s a great guy. He was a great teammate with me in Dallas, but I’m in Denver now. We have two great young quarterbacks in Trevor and Paxton. I watched them last year, they’re getting better. They’re young and have bright futures.”

That’s been the company line out of Denver all offseason: They’ll have a training camp competition between Siemian and Lynch, and they’re not talking about anyone else. Perhaps that will change at some point, but right now the folks in Denver aren’t talking about Romo.