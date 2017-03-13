D.J. Swearinger buys No. 36 from Su’a Cravens for $75,000

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

There’s a new safety in Washington. And he really wants to wear No. 36.

How badly does he want to wear it? He is paying safety Su’a Cravens $75,000 for it.

That’s the price D.J. Swearinger has agreed to pay to get the number from Cravens, a rookie in 2016.

Cravens has announced that he’ll wear No. 30. He adopted No. 36 in honor of the late Sean Taylor, who wore No. 36 before changing to No. 21. Cravens wore No. 21 at USC in honor of Taylor; no Washington player has won 21 since Taylor died in 2007 after being shot in his Miami home.

Swearinger also idolizes Taylor; he explained his admiration of Taylor after arriving in Washington. Swearinger explained that he has worn No. 36 his entire life, and that it also has family significance.

It has enough significance to cause Swearinger to peel off a decent piece of his $4 million signing bonus.