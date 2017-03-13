D.J. Swearinger buys No. 36 from Su’a Cravens for $75,000

There’s a new safety in Washington. And he really wants to wear No. 36.
How badly does he want to wear it? He is paying safety Su’a Cravens $75,000 for it.
That’s the price D.J. Swearinger has agreed to pay to get the number from Cravens, a rookie in 2016.
Cravens has announced that he’ll wear No. 30. He adopted No. 36 in honor of the late Sean Taylor, who wore No. 36 before changing to No. 21. Cravens wore No. 21 at USC in honor of Taylor; no Washington player has won 21 since Taylor died in 2007 after being shot in his Miami home.
Swearinger also idolizes Taylor; he explained his admiration of Taylor after arriving in Washington. Swearinger explained that he has worn No. 36 his entire life, and that it also has family significance.
It has enough significance to cause Swearinger to peel off a decent piece of his $4 million signing bonus.
I saw M Bennet is letting the GB fans choose his next number. Now that’s different and very cool.
Rich people problems.
CTE is bad, sad.
He’ll probably only wear that for a year. Sean Taylor wore it better
Someone is going to be broke in 10 years
One of these guys will be broke 5 years after leaving the NFL. Guess which one?
This happens every time I buy a new jersey. Last year, I bought Cravens’ jersey thinking that I was safe for a good 3 years, minimum 😦 this week isn’t getting any better.
His family would prefer if he put the $75K in a Trust.
Fool and his money were separated