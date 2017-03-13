DeMarcus Ware announces his retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

DeMarcus Ware said he’s hearing promising offers. But he has chosen to accept “none of the above.”

The veteran pass-rusher tweeted out word that he was retiring moments ago.

In saying goodbye, he noted: “Long term health and quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had.”

The 34-year-old had just talked to Broncos executive John Elway about a comeback, and it seemed he was going to test the market and see what offers were out there. Despite the back problems he recently went through, it stands to reason he’d have had several. And it was only a few months ago that he scoffed at the notion of hanging up his cleats.

If he stays true to his decision, he leaves with 138.5 career sacks, which is eighth on the all-time list.