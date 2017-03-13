DeMarcus Ware announces his retirement

DeMarcus Ware said he’s hearing promising offers. But he has chosen to accept “none of the above.”
The veteran pass-rusher tweeted out word that he was retiring moments ago.
In saying goodbye, he noted: “Long term health and quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had.”
The 34-year-old had just talked to Broncos executive John Elway about a comeback, and it seemed he was going to test the market and see what offers were out there. Despite the back problems he recently went through, it stands to reason he’d have had several. And it was only a few months ago that he scoffed at the notion of hanging up his cleats.
If he stays true to his decision, he leaves with 138.5 career sacks, which is eighth on the all-time list.
He was supposed to be a SD Charger, but we ended up the roid man Merriam.
Dang dude! Congrats on your great career bro.
Salute. Played the game the right way. Canton awaits.
Class act. Handsome guy. He’ll be competing with Strahan on TV in no time.
Expected this article to be about AP before D-Ware. Some hall of famers would rather retire then play for a vet minimum and I don’t blame them.
Let’s see how good Von Miller is without Ware on the other side. We’ll quickly discover how overrated he is.
First ballot HOF
One of the most humble, nice, and classiest guys to ever lace them up. As a long time cowboy fan I wish u nothing but the best.
Raider fan here, great player.
I was kind of hoping to see him in silver and black as a rotational pass rusher for a year or two, replacing Alldone.
Ridiculous.
I’m no particular fan of the Broncos, Texas A&M or Von Miller, and I know that DeMarcus Ware was a great player and a good guy.
But I also know that Ware missed 11 games over the past two seasons and Miller did more than fine, thank you.
He sees the hand writing on the wall in Denver, he knows they will be battling the Chargers for the cellar and doesn’t want to be a part of it. No shame in that.
Leonard Floyd has called this guy his idol and the reason he wears 94. I’d love to see the Bears hire him on in some sort of pass rush consultant role.
One of the greats, honored to have watched him in orange and blue. Best of luck in whatever you choose to do.
This is surprising consider all of his recent actions and comments otherwise. I expect to see him as a linebackers coach soon, if he is up for it (hopefully in Denver or Dallas, he’s a classy guy and that would seem to complete a narrative). Von Miller has noticeably improved since Ware came to Denver and has said as much, and I’m sure scores of other players can say the same. Ware would be a great LB coach, that’s for sure.
Hate all you want but this dude is the epitome of GREAT. Great player and more importantly great person. He was a monster in his day and I will miss him. Keep doing great things to make this world a better place, Demarcus. That is where your impact will be felt the most.
#GentleGiant
You honestly think he’d want to be a Bears assistant or consultant? Okay.
Great player and career.
DeMarcus, you made Denver a better place (not just the team) with your leadership. SB50 was in large part due to you and #18 driving the bus.
Thank you. For everything. You will be missed.
Here’s to a happy and very healthy life!
Ware has missed almost 11 games the past couple seasons and you are correct. miller tends to go invisible!
every once in a while that backup scrub shane ray will get a lucky angle, or distract enough to help miller, but for the most part- his one trick pony rush is neutralized.
lets face it – much of his hype is when he headhunts and gets away with it.
Great player and a hell of a career. Respect from this Pats fan.
Isn’t funny how Pats fans complain about haters and then show up in other articles to hate on other teams?
One of my favorite modern day players of all time great guy class act now all that is left is to sign that one day contract and retire with the class of the NFL he will retire a Dallas cowboy