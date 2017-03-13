Dont’a Hightower set for Steelers visit

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower is wrapping up a meeting with the Jets and he’s scheduled to move on to visit with the team the Patriots beat in the AFC Championship Game earlier this year.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hightower is scheduled to visit the Steelers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he also spent time with the Titans and adds that they and the Jets believe Hightower will wind up re-signing with the Patriots, something that has been the case in other reports in recent days as well.
The Steelers lost Lawrence Timmons to the Dolphins in free agency, which would open a spot for Hightower to fill on their defense.
If nothing materializes with Pittsburgh, it will serve to fuel the perception that Hightower will ultimately wind up back where he has spent the first five years of his career.
I remember when draft day came and EVERYONE thought he was gonna be a Steeler… hmmm wonder how bad he wants to stick it to the Pats….
Pitt can’t compete money-wise, so this seems like another pointless “visit”.
It almost appears like he’s trying to create the perception that he is in demand.
BB has positioned this nicely, using all the teams with 20+ mil year QBs, or top heavy roster$, against themselves in terms of doing the best he can to maximize who he can keep under the cap, after all his incredible drafting since the rookie cap kicked in, entering 2011.
Brilliant work by BB.
Absolutely brilliant.
I like Hightower visiting NY and Pittsburgh. Bowles is a good defensive coach but the organization is a clown show. Tomlin is a weak coach for a great organization. Visiting those teams ought to be more than enough to give Hightower a whole new level of appreciation for NE and Belichick.
I can’t picture him in those prison uniforms the Steelers wear, I just can’t. Come back to New England Hightower.
Major upgrade over Timmons…Hightower, Shazier n Dupree would be an elite LB core. But he’ll resign in NE…they’re just waiting to match whatever the nicest offer he receives.
Can you imagine the let down of going from playing for BB to taking direction from Mike Tomlin?
Damn, I hope the Steelers don’t get him, he would be a really good fit there
Pay the man.
He would make a good Steeler.
Getting a consensuses of his worth/value. Teams hate doing this sort of work knowing they are just helping set the market for a rival.
Only Belichick has the record to hold to an economic model with fan favorites like Hightower or Butler. Hate the thought of losing them but IBWT!
It’s for the benefit of the Pittsburgh fans and media. It gives the impression that the Steelers are a-wheeling and a-dealing. They probably should have taken Hightower in the draft, but opted for David Decastro. He is a good player but LB is a more important position. You can usually find an adequate G in a pinch.
Steelers were linked to him coming into the 2012 Draft (and if DeCastro wasn’t available, may have been their selection). I don’t know that Pittsburgh needs to get a star ILB (Vince Williams has been capable), but I’d be happy if they sign Hightower.
He’s wearing a wire. 🙂
Hightower better be careful. When the meeting is over and Hightower is leaving Mike Tomlin will likely try to trip him so he stays longer.
Probably goes to Pitt. NE should get Zach Brown from the Buffaloes.
I’m concerned bill will pull the offer in the next day or two if he continues this tour of the pats enemies/making him wait…
Dont do it DH.
Steelers did away with the prison uniforms.
Steelers doing what the Jets are, driving up the price for the Pats.
He’ll still end up back in New England.
Pats fans need to relax and the trolls need to start losing their minds over this.
Hightower isn’t playing for a team like the jets and the steelers certainly can’t afford him. Everyone knows there is only one team he is going to end up playing for next year and its the same team he has been playing for since he got into the nfl.
Hightower would be a great replacement for Timmons in the middle, but the chances that Pittsburgh pays market value for a free agent are low.
Weak against the pass. The Pats would continue to shred them – stay in NE Dont’a!
He’s gone.
If Belichick isn’t really fighting to get Hightower back….. well, ……..I’d probably want to do an exhaustive medical examination on his shoulder and knee.
of course if he passes on the steelers , it must mean that he is going to re-sign with New England.
To the contrary I am sure he is trying to see if anybody else is willing to pay him what he wants, if not he will resign with New England because nobody is giving him what he wanted. This off-season it’s terrible to be anything but an o-lineman.
tylawspick6 says:
Mar 13, 2017 11:23 AM
They actually DO have the cap space to compete.
Will they? No. But they certainly can.
Don’t think for a second that is not part of BB’s leverage here.
Brown is easily on Hightower’s level and may be seen similarly to Gilmore.
Right, but they’re wasting their time driving price. BB knows those teams can’t afford/can’t compete, so whatever number they come up with, it will sink them further into cap hell if BB calls the bluff.
Regardless, the Pats would win. They could also make a play for Zach Brown at less money.
I’m concerned bill will pull the offer in the next day or two if he continues this tour of the pats enemies/making him wait…
Maybe.
$100 BB has a call into Zach Brown’s agent which is why Zach Brown has been quiet and hasn’t resigned with Buffalo.
Become a legend in NE, DH..and become a HOA.
The Steelers dont want to see him back with the Pats but its looking like the Titans and Jets wont do the deed for them. So now they need to look at doing it themselves. They really cant afford what they need to get him to jump (it has to be higher than what the Pats will match) but they need to weigh that against not just getting the player but also weakening their main opponent in the AFC. Its possible that the double bonus might entice them to stretch their finances, possibly even cut someone else they originally didnt plan to. Or at the least even just nudging up the amount of cap that the Pats spend is worth the effort. Im not thrilled with this news but I get it that the Steelers are making a smart play at least kicking the tires on this.
Oh, and if they do offer so much it hurts them then that is something the Pats will consider as they consider whether to match.
steelerben says:
Mar 13, 2017 11:36 AM
the chances that Pittsburgh pays market value for a free agent are low.
But thats just Pittsburg being smart on their side of things. And a related point, they are often the only legitimate challenge to the Pats.
Bruce Irvin has openly campaigned for bringing Hightower to Oaktown. Don’t know if Reggie is listening though. FYI.
STEELERS! DO NOT LET HIM LEAVE WITHOUT A CONTRACT!!!!!!!!!!
PAY THAT MAN HIS MONEY!!!!!!!
DO NOT LET HIM LEAVE WITHOUT A CONTRACT!!!
PAY THAT MAN HIS MONEY!WELCOME TO PITTSBURGH!!!! AWESOME FIT!!!