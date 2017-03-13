Dont’a Hightower set for Steelers visit

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower is wrapping up a meeting with the Jets and he’s scheduled to move on to visit with the team the Patriots beat in the AFC Championship Game earlier this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hightower is scheduled to visit the Steelers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he also spent time with the Titans and adds that they and the Jets believe Hightower will wind up re-signing with the Patriots, something that has been the case in other reports in recent days as well.

The Steelers lost Lawrence Timmons to the Dolphins in free agency, which would open a spot for Hightower to fill on their defense.

If nothing materializes with Pittsburgh, it will serve to fuel the perception that Hightower will ultimately wind up back where he has spent the first five years of his career.