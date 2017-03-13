Dont’a Hightower visiting Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

Sunday brought word of the Jets’ interest in free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower and they are making their case to him in person.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday night that Hightower is visiting with the Jets and that their meeting is expected to conclude after more time together on Monday. It’s the first visit that Hightower, the highest-ranked player still unattached to a team on PFT’s Hot 100 list of free agents, has taken since free agency opened last week.

While Hightower is talking to the Jets, LaCanfora adds the “strong perception” around the league is that the linebacker will return to the Patriots on a deal that will pay him around $10 million a season.

That deal hasn’t come to fruition at this point, which leaves the door open for someone to knock Hightower’s socks off with another offer. If the Jets do that, it shouldn’t be long before we hear word of it as Hightower’s time on the open market would likely be coming to an end.