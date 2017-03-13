Dont’a Hightower visiting Jets

Sunday brought word of the Jets’ interest in free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower and they are making their case to him in person.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday night that Hightower is visiting with the Jets and that their meeting is expected to conclude after more time together on Monday. It’s the first visit that Hightower, the highest-ranked player still unattached to a team on PFT’s Hot 100 list of free agents, has taken since free agency opened last week.
While Hightower is talking to the Jets, LaCanfora adds the “strong perception” around the league is that the linebacker will return to the Patriots on a deal that will pay him around $10 million a season.
That deal hasn’t come to fruition at this point, which leaves the door open for someone to knock Hightower’s socks off with another offer. If the Jets do that, it shouldn’t be long before we hear word of it as Hightower’s time on the open market would likely be coming to an end.
It’s come as a bit of a shock to see the Jets doing this within the rules!
I really hope the Patriots can get him under contract sooner than later. Hightower is the leader of that defense and has come into his own as a late blitzing linebacker. Perhaps hearing the Jets’ interest in him will be enough to get the Pats’ front office to make that final push.
The Jets main selling point will be that Hightower won’t have to work as hard or study as hard.
Revis was shocked how hard the Patriots work and didn’t care for it.
The Patriots will be happy to see the Jets self-immolate in another one of their genius Revis-style deals.