Dontari Poe visiting Jaguars, who stay busy

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 6:22 AM EDT

Dontari Poe is apparently intent on taking the tour, and maximizing his value.

So he’s making a stop where free agents go to get paid.

Via Tiffany Blackmon of the NFL Network, the Chiefs defensive tackle is visiting the Jaguars today, as is running back Latavius Murray.

The Jaguars have already brought in defensive end Calais Campbell, but they’ve shuffled the line, cutting Roy Miller and Sen’Derrick Marks.

But Poe left Indianapolis, after many thought he’d get a deal done with a familiar face (former Chiefs personnel man Chris Ballard, now the Colts General Manager). Now we’ll see if the NFL’s open wallet can find a little more for one of the top players left in free agency.