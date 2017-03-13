Falcons bring back Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 13, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

The Falcons announced Monday that they’re keeping cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson with a new contract.

Wreh-Wilson was signed last November when the Falcons had to place cornerback Desmond Trufant on injured reserve. A third-round pick of the Titans in 2013, Wreh-Wilson only played in one game for the Falcons but impressed enough in practice to earn a chance to come back.

“Blidi is a guy we had come in last year so we got a good evaluation on him during practices,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said in the team’s release on the signing. “We like his length and the way he competes, and feel he will continue to add depth to our secondary.”

Wreh-Wilson has started 14 of 35 career games and has one career interception.