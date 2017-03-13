Falcons expect Dontari Poe visit in “next 24 hours”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe went from Indianapolis to Jacksonville on Monday to continue his tour of possible teams and he won’t have far to go for his next visit.

The Falcons expect Poe in Atlanta for a meeting in the next 24 hours. Falcons personnel exec Scott Pioli was the General Manager of the Chiefs when Poe was drafted.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff discussed the team’s interest in Poe during an appearance on 92.9 The Game on Monday.

“[We want t0] have [Poe] around our coaches to see how he fits,” Dimitroff said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “See what his expectations are and to be very clear about what our expectations are. He’s obviously had some very good seasons in the past. I think we believe that he still has the ability to contribute.”

The Falcons have re-signed Courtney Upshaw and signed Jack Crawford and parted ways with Tyson Jackson in recent moves on the defensive line.