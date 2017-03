Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 13, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed backup safety Kemal Ishamel to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, a source told PFT’s Mike Florio.

Ishamel started four games in place of an injured Keanu Neal this season and totaled 52 tackles with two passes defended in 13 games played for Atlanta.

A former seventh-round pick out of Central Florida, Ishmael has appeared in 49 total games in four seasons with 196 tackles, five interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble.