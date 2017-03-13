Father of former Viking suggests toxicity in Minnesota

As the Vikings collapsed from 5-0 to 8-8 last year, vague whiffs of dysfunction emerged among the more tangible problems like injury after injury after injury. The father of a Vikings player who recently left the team believes that it was more than vague, and that it was more than a whiff.
Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Riki Ellison provided via since-deleted tweet, Facebook, and phone information suggesting that problems exist within the organization.
“Exodus of their draft picks out of the Minnesota Vikings in free agency — with a new stadium, new facility — statement on toxic leadership,” Riki Ellison said via Twitter after his son, tight end Rhett Ellison, signed with the Giants.
“Do [free agents] think this program is going in the right direction and a Super Bowl contender or are they in a position to be another start-up, starting up from scratch?’’ Riki Ellison told Tomasson. “That’s why you see your veterans are leaving because they have to look at the future. They should be able to retain anybody they want.
“There is something going on, from my perspective. Why would people be leaving a brand-new facility? They got the best facility in the world. . . . That’s just not a normal thing to happen.’’
Of course, this assumes that the Vikings wanted to keep the players who left. Did they really want to keep left tackle Matt Kalil? Receiver Charles Johnson, a bright spot a few year ago, hadn’t done much since then, and he wasn’t even tendered as a restricted free agent. The others who have left include cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, linebacker Audie Cole, and punter Jeff Locke.
Regardless, Riki Ellison insists that there’s something about the team that is causing players to choose to play elsewhere.
‘That bye week was tipping point,’’ Riki Ellison wrote on Facebook, via Tomasson. “The head coach and [General Manager Rick Spielman] didn’t understand what they had and broke it, [leading to] the departure of Norv Turner, which was the red-flag indicator and the franchise has yet to recover, and the damage [is] still taking its toll. . . . There is no core offensive line, no leadership on the offense from the front seven, no running back, no No. 1 receiver and a tremendous void of lack of self-drafted developed players that were part of the best run in five years to set and lead the culture. Added to this was mentality of physical practices that continued to hurt players on the offensive line and burn out the desire of the defense to play hard when it counted most.’’
While unresolved issues definitely remain regarding the abrupt decision of Norv Turner to leave, the absence of any public or private grousing from players about the situation suggests the Riki Ellison’s comments may be influenced in large part by the team’s decision not to keep his son on the team. If/when current players begin to suggest that there are problems, then it will be time to take these issues very seriously.
That toxicity is just the usual rancid stench of losing.
I think the dysfunction in Minnesota is pretty obvious, and has been for awhile. He is just pointing out the latest symptom.
Why would he not come out right after the season and say such things? Make it very clear to the Vikes that his son, regardless of an offer, was not going to play there again.
Now he just looks like the jilted lover. Breakups can get ugly and Mr. Ellison had his feelings, and ego, hurt.
The only players that left that the Vikings possibly wanted to hang on to were Munnerlyn and Ellison… Locke, Kalil, and Cole are complete garbage and all fans have to be glad to see them go. Ellison got WAY overpaid and Munnerlyn went back home.
Why do players parents even speak up on these topics? If I’m Rhett, I am beyond embarrassed every time this man opens his mouth.
Sounds like a dumpster fire.
Just because a player signs with another team doesn’t suggest toxicity. That logic would suggest toxicity in all 32 teams. Wondering why a player left a team after a new stadium is built makes no sense. Why would a player leave a team after they won the superbowl???Toxicity???
Rantings of the father of a fringe NFL player.
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Oops, I meant Minnesota.
and if you’re not from the area, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press only reports on speculative drama like this. If you listen to Zimmers press conferences, the reporters voice that you hear ONLY asking about injuries, drama and timelines is Chris Tomasson. Zimmer gets pretty annoyed with him.
Oh yes, I don’t know how we could’ve possibly let those future HOFers just walk like that.
Yeah ok.. lets act like Ellison chose to leave for reasons other than money now that the ink is dry. He got way overpaid and he wasnt gonna get anything close to that if he stayed.
Sounds like sour grapes. I rooted for his son and am happy to see him get paid, but there was no way the Vikings were going to break the bank for a TE/FB guy. Riki should be happy his boy got paid.
Johnson and Cole were bubble players. Kalil was given a grossly inflated contract. So far, that leaves the punter and Munnerlyn, only one of whom is a real loss.
Two Words – Rick Spielman
Is Riki just sour graping or is that sour grousing? For one thing, Kalil, Locke, Cole, Munnerlyn (age) weren’t on the list to resign anyway. I would have chipped in for tickets to have Kalil fly down to Carolina. Keeping Locke? Ha.
Sounds like a disgruntled father dissing his son’s former team. For Riki’s information, the only free agent who has left so far that the Vikings may end up missing is Jeff Locke (MacKensie Alexander was drafted to replace Munnerlyn).
As for Rhett Ellison, he as a decent player, but coming off an injury, and David Morgan has more than proven capable of replacing whatever role Ellison had with the team. Instead of ranting against the Vikings, Riki ought to be happy that the Giants saw fit to give his son a contract that far exceeds anything deserving of Ellison’s play.
I can’t wait to see Riki’s reaction when, after two seasons, the Giants give his son an option to either take a pay-cut, or be released. Rhett Ellison is a good role-player, but he’s not worth the complete value of the contract the Giants signed him to.
Proof positive that everything we’ve said about the Vikings is 100% true.
Munnerlyn is the only one that stings a little but we do have Alexander waiting in the wings. Cheaper player with a broader skill set so I see why it went that way.
Captain left because he got a deal he could not turn down, his parting post did not speak of toxicity, he was pretty positive of his time here. Jeff Locke was the same. As far as Kalil I am guessing he needed to leave regardless. Rhett’s daddy spoke out last year too until the Vikes offered up that one year deal to his son. Seems to be his M.O., Rhett was in no way a dynamic TE. He had one or two good catches, no big loss there. David Morgan played better imo. If he was truly that good he would have beat out Rudolph.