Giants bring back John Jerry

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

The Giants added a new piece to their offensive line when they signed D.J. Fluker to a one-year deal and they’re holding onto a piece from last year’s group.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that guard John Jerry has re-signed with the team. It is a three-year, $10 million deal.

Jerry started all 17 games as the right guard for the Giants last season, which was his third with the team.

The offensive line was a weak spot for the Giants last season, leaving center Weston Richburg and left guard Justin Pugh as the only certain returnees for 2017. There’s a lot of time left for things to play out before the start of the regular season, but the money the team’s giving Jerry suggests he’ll have first shot at keeping his spot on the right side.