Isaiah Crowell reportedly draws interest from three teams

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell carries a second-round restricted free agency tender. He’s nevertheless drawing interest.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that three teams have “inquired about” Crowell. It’s unclear whether those inquiries were directed to Crowell or to the Browns.

If another team signs Crowell to an offer sheet and if the Browns choose not to match it, they’d get a second-round pick as compensation. That seems to be a lot to give up for a running back, however. Any team interested in Crowell at that level should just draft a running back in round two; they’d then have the player at a reasonable rate for four years.

The Browns could trade Crowell for less than a second-round pick, after Crowell signs the $2.81 million tender.

Undrafted in 2014, Crowell had a career-high 952 rushing yards last year, with seven touchdowns. He added 319 receiving yards.