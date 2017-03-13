Jarvis Jones reportedly visiting Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

The Steelers have selected linebackers in the first round of the draft in three of the last four years, but one of those players may be moving on as a free agent this offseason.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that outside linebacker Jarvis Jones will visit with the Cardinals on Monday. A departure isn’t a sure thing, however, as Schefter adds that the Steelers remain interested in bringing their 2013 first-round pick back to the team.

Jones made nine starts in 14 appearances for the Steelers last year, but Bud Dupree and James Harrison closed out the season with the first team. He had 42 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles and had six sacks over his first four years with Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals have Chandler Jones and Markus Golden at outside linebacker, but Alex Okafor is a free agent and Jones could slide into a role behind the starters if he finds common ground with Arizona during the visit.