Jarvis Jones reportedly visiting Cardinals

The Steelers have selected linebackers in the first round of the draft in three of the last four years, but one of those players may be moving on as a free agent this offseason.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that outside linebacker Jarvis Jones will visit with the Cardinals on Monday. A departure isn’t a sure thing, however, as Schefter adds that the Steelers remain interested in bringing their 2013 first-round pick back to the team.
Jones made nine starts in 14 appearances for the Steelers last year, but Bud Dupree and James Harrison closed out the season with the first team. He had 42 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles and had six sacks over his first four years with Pittsburgh.
The Cardinals have Chandler Jones and Markus Golden at outside linebacker, but Alex Okafor is a free agent and Jones could slide into a role behind the starters if he finds common ground with Arizona during the visit.
I’ll visit any team that buys my plane tickets.
I’d be happy to see him back in Pittsburgh, as a backup. He’s a good player, but been a huge disappointment for a 1st rounder. Led the SEC in sacks for two seasons, but can’t stay healthy, and doesn’t seem to have the package to be a star.
He’s gotten a LOT of flack for not getting sacks, given his credentials in college. That doesn’t appear to be his game though-he’s not explosive enough for pass rushing, but he is actually great against the run and good in coverage. He was one of the Steelers’ best edge setters and was reliable dropping back. Ironically enough, rushing the passer was really the only thing he couldn’t do, unfortunately for him as a 1st rounder. That’s disappointing, but he does still have good utility as a player.
As long as the Cards or whatever other team picks him do not try to force him to be a pass rusher, he’ll do fine.