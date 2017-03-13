Jets express interest in Josh McCown

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 11:29 PM EDT

With only Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on the roster, the Jets need one or two quarterbacks. One of the quarterbacks they get could be Josh McCown.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets have expressed some interest in veteran Josh McCown.

McCown, who turns 38 on July 4, spent the last two seasons with the Browns. He also has played for the Buccaneers, Bears, Panthers, Raiders, Lions, and Cardinals.

The Texas native visited the Cowboys last week, but left without signing a contract. Possibly because the Cowboys still haven’t decided what to do with Tony Romo.

Until then, McCown can go elsewhere. Including the Jets, where he’d instantly be the best option on the roster.