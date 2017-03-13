Jets have touched base with Jay Cutler

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

The Jets are one of the few remaining teams still searching for a starting quarterback, and Jay Cutler is one of the few remaining quarterbacks who’s capable of starting and looking for work. So will they get together?

They’ve at least been in touch, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who adds that a visit is likely.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith are both free agents, which means the Jets are down to Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their quarterback depth chart at the moment. They’d surely like to head into training camp with at least one quarterback who has starting experience, and Cutler could be the guy.

Other players who have been listed as options at quarterback for the Jets include Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick.