Jets have touched base with Jay Cutler

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
The Jets are one of the few remaining teams still searching for a starting quarterback, and Jay Cutler is one of the few remaining quarterbacks who’s capable of starting and looking for work. So will they get together?

They’ve at least been in touch, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who adds that a visit is likely.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith are both free agents, which means the Jets are down to Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their quarterback depth chart at the moment. They’d surely like to head into training camp with at least one quarterback who has starting experience, and Cutler could be the guy.

Other players who have been listed as options at quarterback for the Jets include Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick.

26 Responses to “Jets have touched base with Jay Cutler”
  1. footballisnotthatimportant says: Mar 13, 2017 10:55 AM

    lol

  2. tripledipper says: Mar 13, 2017 10:56 AM

    I neither like nor dislike the Jets, but I SO feel for the suffering Jet fans endure year in and year out. If I were a Jet fan this would make me ill.

  3. dawgturd says: Mar 13, 2017 10:57 AM

    Cause he’s gonna fix their problems at qb….

  4. MichaelEdits says: Mar 13, 2017 10:58 AM

    Jay Cutler in the white-hot spotlight of the New York media — what could possibly go wrong?

  5. cantonbound13 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:04 AM

    When I want a good laugh I look at the Jets

  6. winningisabrees says: Mar 13, 2017 11:08 AM

    B R U H

  7. questionableopinion says: Mar 13, 2017 11:15 AM

    The Jets are clearly in rebuilding mode and not seriously contending for anything in the near future. Any QB who goes there is resigning themselves to the fact that they are merely going through the motions in order to make money. In essence, Cutler signing with the Jets would be another way of saying that he is done with (competitive) football.

  8. whatnojets says: Mar 13, 2017 11:19 AM

    RGIII ???? When did they legalize marijuana in New Jersey???

  9. twinfan24 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:24 AM

    Cutler is not a great QB. But, no one currently on their roster has shown they are better than him. And, the other available QBs are nothing great. Cutler for one season wouldn’t be horrible, and give the young guys a little more time to develop if they think they have a future.

  10. jjackwagon says: Mar 13, 2017 11:26 AM

    Chase Daniels > Jay Cutler and can probably be had for half the Cutler salary.

  11. jjackwagon says: Mar 13, 2017 11:27 AM

    Although Colon Cancernick belongs in NY.

  12. gbpackfan3 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:28 AM

    Biggest whiner in the league. Jets may find themselves an experienced veteran in Cutler, but he’s no leader

  13. sparxx2157 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:29 AM

    Once again Patriot fans the Jets are rebuilding this is a temporary fix because we’re in rebuild mode when Tom Brady retires you Patriot fans will see what it’s like to rebuild

  14. valentino8100 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:30 AM

    Only the return of Rex to New York would create more theater than the signing of Cutler.

  15. meximyke says: Mar 13, 2017 11:31 AM

    Wrecks left his mark on both the jets and bills! He turned potential contenders to complete losers!!

  16. steelerben says: Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM

    Chase Daniels was just released by the Eagles. If your best options are Cutler, Kaepernick and Griffin you might as well kick the tires on Daniels.

  17. bassplucker says: Mar 13, 2017 11:33 AM

    This needs to happen. As a Bears fan I want to see once and for all if Cutler’s chronic underacheiving was his fault, or the fault of the organization around him.

  18. martylaughlin says: Mar 13, 2017 11:34 AM

    cutler is 10 times the player of any QB thats been on that roster the last 2 decades, JETS fans should be thanking baby jesus if he goes to that pathetic excuse of an organization

  19. philtration says: Mar 13, 2017 11:37 AM

    MichaelEdits says:
    Mar 13, 2017 10:58 AM
    Jay Cutler in the white-hot spotlight of the New York media — what could possibly go wrong?
    =======================================
    Cutler actually avoids the spotlight and that is why the media hates him.
    Since he keeps his life privet and does not give them juicy quotes they just make up crap about him and they know he will not respond.
    I have watched him for 8 years here in Chicago and he gets a bad rap.
    The media attention on the Bears is at a high level.
    Their is just one NFL team in town and unlike the Cubs and White Sox, no matter what part of the city you live in you are a Bears fan.
    He can handle the media in New York.

  20. philtration says: Mar 13, 2017 11:38 AM

    * There

  21. ocgunslinger says: Mar 13, 2017 11:42 AM

    Cutler, Griffin or Kapernick? Cutler is so far ahead of the later two it is not a difficult decision.

  22. sn19 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:51 AM

    I miss Sanchez.

  23. isleptwithoj says: Mar 13, 2017 11:54 AM

    Brocky Oz is available.

  24. bspurloc says: Mar 13, 2017 11:55 AM

    .
    the jets will take whoever wants the least amount of $$$$

    its not about winning its about profit

  25. omeimontis says: Mar 13, 2017 12:00 PM

    Should have been in touch with Nick Foles, but too late now.

  26. igotgamenj says: Mar 13, 2017 12:13 PM

    Hey Jets fans did you ever ask yourselves is this as good as its gets ?

