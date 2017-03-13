Jets have touched base with Jay Cutler

The Jets are one of the few remaining teams still searching for a starting quarterback, and Jay Cutler is one of the few remaining quarterbacks who’s capable of starting and looking for work. So will they get together?
They’ve at least been in touch, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who adds that a visit is likely.
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith are both free agents, which means the Jets are down to Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their quarterback depth chart at the moment. They’d surely like to head into training camp with at least one quarterback who has starting experience, and Cutler could be the guy.
Other players who have been listed as options at quarterback for the Jets include Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick.
I neither like nor dislike the Jets, but I SO feel for the suffering Jet fans endure year in and year out. If I were a Jet fan this would make me ill.
Cause he’s gonna fix their problems at qb….
Jay Cutler in the white-hot spotlight of the New York media — what could possibly go wrong?
The Jets are clearly in rebuilding mode and not seriously contending for anything in the near future. Any QB who goes there is resigning themselves to the fact that they are merely going through the motions in order to make money. In essence, Cutler signing with the Jets would be another way of saying that he is done with (competitive) football.
Cutler is not a great QB. But, no one currently on their roster has shown they are better than him. And, the other available QBs are nothing great. Cutler for one season wouldn’t be horrible, and give the young guys a little more time to develop if they think they have a future.
Chase Daniels > Jay Cutler and can probably be had for half the Cutler salary.
Biggest whiner in the league. Jets may find themselves an experienced veteran in Cutler, but he’s no leader
Once again Patriot fans the Jets are rebuilding this is a temporary fix because we’re in rebuild mode when Tom Brady retires you Patriot fans will see what it’s like to rebuild
Only the return of Rex to New York would create more theater than the signing of Cutler.
Wrecks left his mark on both the jets and bills! He turned potential contenders to complete losers!!
Chase Daniels was just released by the Eagles. If your best options are Cutler, Kaepernick and Griffin you might as well kick the tires on Daniels.
This needs to happen. As a Bears fan I want to see once and for all if Cutler’s chronic underacheiving was his fault, or the fault of the organization around him.
cutler is 10 times the player of any QB thats been on that roster the last 2 decades, JETS fans should be thanking baby jesus if he goes to that pathetic excuse of an organization
MichaelEdits says:
Mar 13, 2017 10:58 AM
Cutler actually avoids the spotlight and that is why the media hates him.
Since he keeps his life privet and does not give them juicy quotes they just make up crap about him and they know he will not respond.
I have watched him for 8 years here in Chicago and he gets a bad rap.
The media attention on the Bears is at a high level.
Their is just one NFL team in town and unlike the Cubs and White Sox, no matter what part of the city you live in you are a Bears fan.
He can handle the media in New York.
* There
Cutler, Griffin or Kapernick? Cutler is so far ahead of the later two it is not a difficult decision.
I miss Sanchez.
Brocky Oz is available.
the jets will take whoever wants the least amount of $$$$
its not about winning its about profit
Should have been in touch with Nick Foles, but too late now.
