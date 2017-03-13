Jordan Cameron: A lot of us in the NFL don’t love football

Former Browns and Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron retired from the NFL at age 28 last week after suffering the fourth concussion of his career last season. He doesn’t sound like he’ll miss it.
Cameron said that contrary to what some fans might think, he and his fellow NFL players didn’t necessarily love the game.
“I don’t think a lot of these guys love football, to be honest,” Cameron told ESPN. “A lot of them don’t. You play for other reasons, and every guy has their own reason. They know why, and as long as your why is really important, you keep playing without really loving football. Because really, who loves to get hit in 10-degree weather by a 280-pound person? Really, no one likes that. ‘Do you love football?’ I couldn’t stand when people asked me that.”
Cameron said the players who are truly passionate about the game are a minority.
“Do you really love football?” he said. “A lot of guys don’t really love it. There’s a few guys that love it. Ray Lewis loves football. Peyton Manning. They love it. But a lot of guys don’t really love this game, and there are players that will read this who will understand exactly what I’m talking about.”
Now that Cameron has made around $20 million in the NFL, he’s pleased to get out and move on with his life, perhaps finding something that he does love to do.
Funny, I guess if he were a great player like the ones he mentioned (Ray Lewis & Peyton Manning) he would have loved the game.
Losing Cameron to retirement is no big loss.
8 receptions for 60 yards last year with the Fins, but you loved cashing all 16 game checks tho, didn’t hear you complaining then
Says the guy who didn’t start playing until part way through college if memory serves correctly. My guess is the guys who played the game more enjoy it more.
The motivation is obviou$!
There is no job I didn’t love doing I would have sustained 4 concussions doing.
Consider the idea of losing your SELF at early middle age to 55- or 60.
I am 67 I love watching football (of course I live in NE) and I recognize that there are a lot of folks in any field who do jobs they don’t love, but they are not burdened by measurable odds of physical harm, some of which is permanent every day they work.
$20m is a LOT of money, but not enough to become damaged, and potentially unable to care for yourself, lose your personality, and end up being cared for by family.
So let’s recognize there are folks like Cameron, who may not be Gronkowskis of talent, but are PROFESSIONAL and able to make mature decisions.
He’s absolutely right. I’ve been friends with a few guys who have played a bit in the NFL that were alums of my high school and they know.
The money, the lifestyle, the fame, the women, the desire to support their family, the desire to leave a legacy…there are a lot of reasons, and simple love of football is far from the top in a lot of cases.