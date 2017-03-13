Kayvon Webster visiting with Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Cornerback Kayvon Webster didn’t re-sign with the Broncos ahead of free agency and now he’s hitting the road in search of a team for the 2017 season.

His first stop will feature a familiar face on the other side of the table. Webster tweeted a shot of a plane ticket taking him to Los Angeles on Sunday night and said that he’ll be meeting with the Rams.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips coached Webster in Denver for the last two seasons, which should give him a fair amount of insight into how Webster might fit into an expanded role at cornerback after playing behind Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby in Denver.

The Rams franchised Trumaine Johnson, but there was a report last week that they’re talking about trading him. E.J. Gaines and Lamarcus Joyner played the most snaps at corner other than Johnson and remain with the team.