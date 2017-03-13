Keenan Robinson scheduled to visit Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

The Bengals are bringing Connor Barwin in for a visit and it looks like he’s not the only veteran free agent defender on their radar.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that linebacker Keenan Robinson is on his way to Cincinnati to meet with the team.

Robinson signed with the Giants as a free agent last year and saw action in all of their games while making six starts in the regular season. Robinson also started the team’s playoff loss to the Packers and ended the year with 83 tackles and six passes defensed.

Robinson spent his first four seasons with the Redskins and made 21 starts over the 2014-15 seasons. The Bengals lost Karlos Dansby to the Cardinals as a free agent and have Rey Maualuga, Vontaze Burfict, Vincent Rey, Nick Vigil and Marquis Flowers on the roster at linebacker.