Kevin Minter slated for visit with Colts

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Most of the names at the top of PFT’s Hot 100 list of available free agents have been locked up or franchise-tagged, leaving just six of the top 50 players available as of Monday afternoon.

One of the players in that group is linebacker Kevin Minter. Minter’s play with the Cardinals helped him land at No. 44 on the list and it’s caught the eye of the Colts as well.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that Minter is making a visit to Indianapolis to meet with the team. It’s the first reported visit for Minter since the start of free agency.

Minter played every game for the Cardinals over the last three seasons and was a starter for the last two years. He posted 175 tackles and four sacks, which wouldn’t look bad for a Colts linebacking group that’s being made over this offseason. They have already signed Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo on the outside and D’Qwell Jackson’s release leaves a space that Minter could fill in Indianapolis.