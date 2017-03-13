Kyle Juszczyk thinks one play made him a lot of money

Kyle Juszczyk got on the field for 463 snaps on offense and another 322 plays on special teams for the Ravens last year, but he can point out one play in particular that helped him earn a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers in free agency.
Juszczyk is normally a blocking fullback, and he has only carried the ball seven times in 64 games in his career. But one of those carries was a sensational touchdown run against the Steelers, and he believes that one is part of why the 49ers and other teams noticed him and made him a hot commodity as a free agent.
“I think that play’s probably a big reason for the money I got,” Juszczyk told Peter King of TheMMQB.com. “I think it showed my power, and a little bit of me as an athlete.”
The 49ers aren’t going to make Juszczyk their primary ball carrier, but they’ll probably give him the ball more often than the Ravens did, while also using him as a receiver out of the backfield, a tight end in some sets, a special teams player and, of course, a blocking fullback. He’s a versatile player who showed that he can serve as a running threat when that’s what’s asked of him.
It’s that…but mainly the 49ers are overpaying everyone with a pulse after two horrible years.
Far too much money for a blocking FB. Of course he’ll get the occasional big play – simply because he almost never sees the ball – but any team paying that much for that sort of guy is nuts.
Hes right… that play showed his power and i def think teams noticed.. but im a Steeler fan and ive seen this kid for years, hes done a lot of good things for Balt… hes def earned his new contract esp for a position that no one sees as valuable anymore!
It’s almost like the GM in San Francisco doesn’t exactly know what he’s doing.
I just like seeing guys like this being used creatively and in different roles.
That’s ok, the owner makes a lot more.
You’re still overrated and had no business going to the Pro Bowl over James Develin.
Ravens – smart
49ers – not smart
Ozzie got Woodhead for a third of the cost and will now sign an undrafted fullback.
ninety sixer. the ravens are far from smart and ozzy is the most over rated g.m. in the history of sports