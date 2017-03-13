 Skip to content

Kyle Juszczyk thinks one play made him a lot of money

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT
Kyle Juszczyk got on the field for 463 snaps on offense and another 322 plays on special teams for the Ravens last year, but he can point out one play in particular that helped him earn a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers in free agency.

Juszczyk is normally a blocking fullback, and he has only carried the ball seven times in 64 games in his career. But one of those carries was a sensational touchdown run against the Steelers, and he believes that one is part of why the 49ers and other teams noticed him and made him a hot commodity as a free agent.

“I think that play’s probably a big reason for the money I got,” Juszczyk told Peter King of TheMMQB.com. “I think it showed my power, and a little bit of me as an athlete.”

The 49ers aren’t going to make Juszczyk their primary ball carrier, but they’ll probably give him the ball more often than the Ravens did, while also using him as a receiver out of the backfield, a tight end in some sets, a special teams player and, of course, a blocking fullback. He’s a versatile player who showed that he can serve as a running threat when that’s what’s asked of him.

  1. urfinished says: Mar 13, 2017 8:37 AM

    It’s that…but mainly the 49ers are overpaying everyone with a pulse after two horrible years.

  2. streetyson says: Mar 13, 2017 8:42 AM

    Far too much money for a blocking FB. Of course he’ll get the occasional big play – simply because he almost never sees the ball – but any team paying that much for that sort of guy is nuts.

  3. bettis3636 says: Mar 13, 2017 8:47 AM

    Hes right… that play showed his power and i def think teams noticed.. but im a Steeler fan and ive seen this kid for years, hes done a lot of good things for Balt… hes def earned his new contract esp for a position that no one sees as valuable anymore!

  4. amishninjas says: Mar 13, 2017 8:50 AM

    It’s almost like the GM in San Francisco doesn’t exactly know what he’s doing.

  5. jxt2521 says: Mar 13, 2017 8:50 AM

    I just like seeing guys like this being used creatively and in different roles.

  6. 1captain1 says: Mar 13, 2017 8:50 AM

    That’s ok, the owner makes a lot more.

  7. tylawspick6 says: Mar 13, 2017 8:53 AM

    You’re still overrated and had no business going to the Pro Bowl over James Develin.

  8. ninetysixer says: Mar 13, 2017 8:54 AM

    Ravens – smart
    49ers – not smart

    Ozzie got Woodhead for a third of the cost and will now sign an undrafted fullback.

  9. handsofsteelhartofstone says: Mar 13, 2017 8:59 AM

    ninety sixer. the ravens are far from smart and ozzy is the most over rated g.m. in the history of sports

