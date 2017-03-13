Margus Hunt will sign two-year deal with Colts

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 13, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

Defensive end Margus Hunt has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Colts, NFL Network reported.

The Bengals drafted Hunt in the second round in 2013, but he never cracked the starting lineup or became the pass-rusher they hoped he would be. He has 1.5 career sacks, none over the past two seasons.

Hunt played in 15 games last year, the most of his career. The Colts have focused on upgrading their pass rush and probably see Hunt as a relatively low-cost option who could crack their rotation.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Colts hosted Hunt and Titans center Brian Schwenke on free agent visits Monday.