Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

S Micah Hyde says Bills coaches are trying to instill a “playoff mentality” in the team.

The Dolphins may not have much tweaking to do on the offensive side of the ball.

The Patriots have been busy the last few days and there’s still more work to do.

Will the Jets draft a safety in the first round?

A closer look at the contracts the Ravens have handed out in free agency.

Examining the impact of DT Domata Peko’s departure on the Bengals defense.

A prediction that the Browns don’t take a quarterback with their first three draft picks.

The Steelers may be shopping for cornerback help again this offseason.

There are defensive needs for the Texans to address.

DT Dontari Poe’s meeting is done, but the possibility of a deal with the Colts hasn’t gone away.

Poe’s meeting with the Jaguars could end any chance he winds up in Indianapolis, though.

Will the Titans draft a wide receiver in the first round?

The Broncos have two new pieces to fit into their offensive line.

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s extension with the Chiefs looks like a good deal for the team.

Ronnie Lott wants Raiders fans to join him in pushing for the team to stay in Oakland.

S Jahleel Addae discussed his return to the Chargers.

A stab at figuring out QB Tony Romo’s legacy with the Cowboys.

D.J. Fluker makes the Giants offensive line bigger, but is it better?

G Chance Warmack is reuniting with college offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland with the Eagles.

DT Terrell McClain just joined the Redskins and isn’t delving into the drama surrounding the organization.

Setting the expectations for the Bears offense.

G T.J. Lang said that the Lions can be one of the best offensive lines in the league.

The Packers have a hole to fill at guard.

Adding a pair of tackles should help the Vikings offense.

Falcons WR Taylor Gabriel likes his chances in a race with Usain Bolt as long as the race is a short one.

Recapping a busy start to free agency for the Panthers.

Will trading WR Brandin Cooks wind up being a boost for the Saints defense?

Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht thinks it’s a good thing that the team’s free agents have been popular with other teams.

The Cardinals have nine free agents from last year’s team still unsigned.

DL Eugene Sims said farewell to the Rams.

Versatility is 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk’s calling card.

The Seahawks’ acquisition of OL Luke Joeckel hasn’t been met with universal praise.