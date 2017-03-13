Nick Foles heading back to Eagles on two-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT

The Eagles and quarterback Nick Foles parted ways before the 2015 season when Foles was traded to the Rams for Sam Bradford, but Bradford’s now in Minnesota and Foles is headed back to Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced that Foles has signed a two-year deal with the Eagles. He became a free agent when the Chiefs opted not to pick up his option for the 2017 season.

Foles had a rough season with the Rams and signed with the Chiefs last summer after he was released by Los Angeles. He had a strong outing in relief of an injured Alex Smith to beat the Colts in Week Eight and the team won again with Foles starting the next week, but Smith returned to action and Foles returned to the bench after that.

With Foles on board as a backup to Carson Wentz, the Eagles could try to make a trade involving Chase Daniel to a team still in the market for a quarterback. Daniel spent four years with the Saints and Jets offensive coordinator John Morton had a couple of stints on Sean Payton’s staff, which could put them in the mix for Daniel’s services if the Eagles do look to move him.