Packers sign Jayrone Elliott to one-year deal

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 13, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT

The Packers will keep outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott with a one-year deal worth $1.6 million, ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky reported.

Elliott, 25, had been a restricted free agent. He made PFT’s initial Hot 100 Free Agents list because of his pass-rush ability.

Elliott’s new deal comes after he visited the Steelers, who are one of several teams still looking to upgrade their pass rush. Elliott has been a situational pass-rusher and important special teams player for the Packers. In three seasons he has played in 38 games and has four career sacks.