Panthers bring back Chris Scott for another year, again

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

The Panthers have been among the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason, and they’re filling in the blanks with some of their own guys in addition to the big deals.

Today, they brought back journeyman offensive lineman Chris Scott on a one-year deal.

In fact, it’s the fifth year in a row they’ve re-signed him for a year, and they’ve gotten decent work out of him. He’s appeared in 43 games and started 12, filling in at guard.

The Panthers have signed left tackle Matt Kalil, defensive end Julius Peppers, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, safety Mike Adams, and wide receiver Russell Shepard so far, in addition to bringing back a number of their own guys and trading defensive end Kony Ealy.