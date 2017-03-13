Panthers fielded calls about safety Tre Boston

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

The Panthers signed a veteran free agent safety to replace Tre Boston in the starting lineup, but they’re apparently not ready to give up on Boston.

According to Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, at least one team called to see if Boston was available in trade. He’s still on the roster, so presumably he’s not, at least for whatever terms were discussed.

The team or teams weren’t identified, but it’s reasonable to suspect Buffalo might have been interested, since coach Sean McDermott knows Boston well from his time as the Panthers defensive coordinator.

Boston’s a former fourth-round pick, and has range, but his inconsistency forced the Panthers into the veteran free agent market, where they found Mike Adams.

And they’ve already given up on one member of their 2014 class, sending second-rounder Kony Ealy to New England.