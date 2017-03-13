Raiders sign Cordarrelle Patterson

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 13, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT

Free agent wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has signed with the Raiders.

Patterson never lived up to his first-round draft status after the Vikings used the No. 29 pick on him in the 2013 draft, but he played in every game the last four seasons had a career-best 52 receptions last season. He’ll give the Raiders more speed in what shapes up to be a talented receiving corps for quarterback Derek Carr.

Patterson, who turns 26 later this week, had two touchdown catches and a kickoff return for a touchdown last season. He caught 132 passes in his four seasons with the Vikings.

With the Vikings planning to retain restricted free agent Adam Thielen and wanting 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to have a role next season, Patterson’s departure comes as no surprise.