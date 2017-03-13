Report: Datone Jones visiting Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

The Vikings have had several former Packers on their roster over the years and they’re reportedly meeting with a free agent from Green Bay on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end/outside linebacker Datone Jones will visit with the Vikings.

Jones was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2013 and missed five games over his first four years in the league. He moved from the defensive line to linebacker during the 2015 season and had 22 tackles and a sack in his first full season playing the position. He has nine sacks over the course of his entire career.

The Vikings haven’t lost a defensive end in free agency, although Justin Trattou is currently a free agent. Linebacker Chad Greenway retired as free agency was getting underway.