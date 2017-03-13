 Skip to content

Report: Datone Jones visiting Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
The Vikings have had several former Packers on their roster over the years and they’re reportedly meeting with a free agent from Green Bay on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end/outside linebacker Datone Jones will visit with the Vikings.

Jones was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2013 and missed five games over his first four years in the league. He moved from the defensive line to linebacker during the 2015 season and had 22 tackles and a sack in his first full season playing the position. He has nine sacks over the course of his entire career.

The Vikings haven’t lost a defensive end in free agency, although Justin Trattou is currently a free agent. Linebacker Chad Greenway retired as free agency was getting underway.

27 Responses to "Report: Datone Jones visiting Vikings"
  1. packfntk says: Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM

    Big shocker here. I would actually be more shocked if they DIDN’T host every one of our FA’s.

  2. truthbetold109 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM

    The vikings fans have been calling Datone a bust for the past 2 years. Too funny that now their team has interest in him! If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!

  3. questionableopinion says: Mar 13, 2017 11:34 AM

    Of course he is.

    But, really, he needs to move back to defensive end, so it’s a good fit. I would not pay him a whole lot, though.

  4. vikingjack73 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:36 AM

    Jones is a BUST!
    Why would MN even entertain the thought of having this guy??

    One of the worst draft picks by the most overrated GM in sports,
    Ted Thompson!

  5. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 13, 2017 11:43 AM

    Jones is obviously another one of Ted Thompson’s many first-round busts, but it’s very possible that he was a bust because of the terrible coaching in Green Bay. Zimmer might feel like competent coaching would get something out of him, which is probably true. Nevertheless, the Vikings don’t need this bum.

  6. tjacks7 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:45 AM

    Nobody looks good on the Packers defense. Put some talent around the guy, coach him correctly, and he may realize his potential.

  7. btv77 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:45 AM

    vikingjack73 says:
    Mar 13, 2017 11:36 AM
    Jones is a BUST!
    Why would MN even entertain the thought of having this guy??

    One of the worst draft picks by the most overrated GM in sports, Ted Thompson!

    _________________________________________

    You answered your own question. He was picked by the Packers. If I’m not mistaken, new league rules dictate that all FAs leaving GB are required to stop in MN before hitting the open market. Makes a lot of sense as it now explains why the Vikings pursue EVERY player leaving GB.

  8. tjacks7 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:46 AM

    If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!

    If the Vikings sign him and he suddenly starts to play well.. what other logical conclusion is there?

  9. gopack12go says: Mar 13, 2017 11:53 AM

    vikingjack73, if they steal him, I’ll quote you on that for the rest of time he’s there . . .

  10. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Mar 13, 2017 11:53 AM

    He’d need delousing.

  11. eatme2259 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:53 AM

    truthbetold109 says:
    Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM
    The vikings fans have been calling Datone a bust for the past 2 years. Too funny that now their team has interest in him! If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!

    ———————————–

    Don Capers is your D.C. So he is not being used right in GB

  12. minnesotamuggs says: Mar 13, 2017 11:54 AM

    truthbetold109 says:
    Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM
    The vikings fans have been calling Datone a bust for the past 2 years. Too funny that now their team has interest in him! If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!

    =========================================

    As a long time Vikings fan, and one pretty in touch with the teams online community, I’ve never heard anyone say this guys name before. I’m sure you’re not just exaggerating to help create a point, though…

  13. whatjusthapped says: Mar 13, 2017 11:55 AM

    Packer players have an automatic safety net, if it doesn’t work out in GB or the NFL, you can always sign with the Vikings. And you get January off as an added bonus.

  14. tylawspick6 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:56 AM

    Guy has been a huge bust.

  15. tritz32 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:58 AM

    I love it. Can you imagine if the purple sign him and Eddie “buffest master” Lacy?!? PFT comments might break the internet.

    After 10 billion unintelligent “buffet” jokes the guy ends up on their team!!!

    That being said – the Packers need Eddie back. Dude is a beast when he gets the balls. Above average is everything with his only downside not being a home run hitter.

  16. blowfishes says: Mar 13, 2017 11:58 AM

    Jones in my mind wasn’t 1st round draft pick quality, but that doesn’t mean he can’t become great, only that his play has been more average to solid.

    As most players in the league are average to solid, he obviously has a place and with the right fit could be an asset to a team.

  17. truthbetold109 says: Mar 13, 2017 11:58 AM

    tjacks7 says:
    Mar 13, 2017 11:46 AM
    If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!

    If the Vikings sign him and he suddenly starts to play well.. what other logical conclusion is there?
    ___________________

    Fact is Datone played well last year so the logical conclusion is he had already turned the corner.

    I just hope if he does sign there, you don’t ruin him like you did to Greg Jennings. See, this is why Minny can’t have nice things!

  18. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 13, 2017 12:01 PM

    I predict the Vikings don’t sign either of the Packers they’ve had in for visits, leaving them with zero former Packers on their roster. Meanwhile, the Packers are still counting on Letroy Guion to lead their defense again this year despite his many arrests and suspensions.

  19. contra74 says: Mar 13, 2017 12:04 PM

    Packer players, just like their fans, continue their obsession over the Vikings.

  20. ariani1985 says: Mar 13, 2017 12:07 PM

    He would make a great towel boy!

  21. ariani1985 says: Mar 13, 2017 12:10 PM

    Nobody drafts 1 round busts like turd Thompson, nobody!

  22. dawoger says: Mar 13, 2017 12:10 PM

    Frankly Speildope signing all these ex-Packers is a sign of his poor management. He’s seems more concerned with rubbing the signing of ex-Pack players in the face of their arch enemy to the east than actually fielding a team that can beat them.

    The minisoda Clown Revue plays on!

  23. h0metownzero says: Mar 13, 2017 12:14 PM

    Just on’t let him talk to Rhett Ellison.

  24. cribbage12 says: Mar 13, 2017 12:17 PM

    This is perfect. If Rick signs Jones he’s getting the Packers added weight towards comp picks, and if Datone returns to GB then he’ll come back at Ted’s price with cap intact. Just shows the difference between the two organizations.

  25. eatme2259 says: Mar 13, 2017 12:18 PM

    whatjusthapped says:
    Mar 13, 2017 11:55 AM
    Packer players have an automatic safety net, if it doesn’t work out in GB or the NFL, you can always sign with the Vikings. And you get January off as an added bonus.

    ——

    That’s Gold!!!
    Hahahahahaha
    You are the greatest troll, like ever!
    Can’t wait for your next post

  26. cribbage12 says: Mar 13, 2017 12:18 PM

    ariani1985 says:
    Mar 13, 2017 12:07 PM
    He would make a great towel boy!

    //////////////////

    How many times have you had to replace the exclamation point key on your laptop?

  27. vikingjack73 says: Mar 13, 2017 12:19 PM

    I love all the Packers fans stating that MN picks up every GB FA
    There isn’t ONE former Packers player on the Vikings roster!
    Not one!!

    Yet another the Packers have former Vikings DT, LeTroy Guion
    Whom by the way, is gonna he suspended 4 games this year!!

    Freaking hypocrites!

