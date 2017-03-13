Report: Datone Jones visiting Vikings

The Vikings have had several former Packers on their roster over the years and they’re reportedly meeting with a free agent from Green Bay on Monday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end/outside linebacker Datone Jones will visit with the Vikings.
Jones was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2013 and missed five games over his first four years in the league. He moved from the defensive line to linebacker during the 2015 season and had 22 tackles and a sack in his first full season playing the position. He has nine sacks over the course of his entire career.
The Vikings haven’t lost a defensive end in free agency, although Justin Trattou is currently a free agent. Linebacker Chad Greenway retired as free agency was getting underway.
Big shocker here. I would actually be more shocked if they DIDN’T host every one of our FA’s.
The vikings fans have been calling Datone a bust for the past 2 years. Too funny that now their team has interest in him! If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!
Of course he is.
But, really, he needs to move back to defensive end, so it’s a good fit. I would not pay him a whole lot, though.
Jones is a BUST!
Why would MN even entertain the thought of having this guy??
One of the worst draft picks by the most overrated GM in sports,
Ted Thompson!
Jones is obviously another one of Ted Thompson’s many first-round busts, but it’s very possible that he was a bust because of the terrible coaching in Green Bay. Zimmer might feel like competent coaching would get something out of him, which is probably true. Nevertheless, the Vikings don’t need this bum.
Nobody looks good on the Packers defense. Put some talent around the guy, coach him correctly, and he may realize his potential.
vikingjack73 says:
Mar 13, 2017 11:36 AM
Jones is a BUST!
Why would MN even entertain the thought of having this guy??
One of the worst draft picks by the most overrated GM in sports, Ted Thompson!
_________________________________________
You answered your own question. He was picked by the Packers. If I’m not mistaken, new league rules dictate that all FAs leaving GB are required to stop in MN before hitting the open market. Makes a lot of sense as it now explains why the Vikings pursue EVERY player leaving GB.
If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!
—
If the Vikings sign him and he suddenly starts to play well.. what other logical conclusion is there?
vikingjack73, if they steal him, I’ll quote you on that for the rest of time he’s there . . .
He’d need delousing.
truthbetold109 says:
Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM
The vikings fans have been calling Datone a bust for the past 2 years. Too funny that now their team has interest in him! If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!
———————————–
Don Capers is your D.C. So he is not being used right in GB
truthbetold109 says:
Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM
The vikings fans have been calling Datone a bust for the past 2 years. Too funny that now their team has interest in him! If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!
=========================================
As a long time Vikings fan, and one pretty in touch with the teams online community, I’ve never heard anyone say this guys name before. I’m sure you’re not just exaggerating to help create a point, though…
Packer players have an automatic safety net, if it doesn’t work out in GB or the NFL, you can always sign with the Vikings. And you get January off as an added bonus.
Guy has been a huge bust.
I love it. Can you imagine if the purple sign him and Eddie “buffest master” Lacy?!? PFT comments might break the internet.
After 10 billion unintelligent “buffet” jokes the guy ends up on their team!!!
That being said – the Packers need Eddie back. Dude is a beast when he gets the balls. Above average is everything with his only downside not being a home run hitter.
Jones in my mind wasn’t 1st round draft pick quality, but that doesn’t mean he can’t become great, only that his play has been more average to solid.
As most players in the league are average to solid, he obviously has a place and with the right fit could be an asset to a team.
tjacks7 says:
Mar 13, 2017 11:46 AM
If then sign him they will say he just wasn’t used right in GB!
—
If the Vikings sign him and he suddenly starts to play well.. what other logical conclusion is there?
___________________
Fact is Datone played well last year so the logical conclusion is he had already turned the corner.
I just hope if he does sign there, you don’t ruin him like you did to Greg Jennings. See, this is why Minny can’t have nice things!
I predict the Vikings don’t sign either of the Packers they’ve had in for visits, leaving them with zero former Packers on their roster. Meanwhile, the Packers are still counting on Letroy Guion to lead their defense again this year despite his many arrests and suspensions.
Packer players, just like their fans, continue their obsession over the Vikings.
He would make a great towel boy!
Nobody drafts 1 round busts like turd Thompson, nobody!
Frankly Speildope signing all these ex-Packers is a sign of his poor management. He’s seems more concerned with rubbing the signing of ex-Pack players in the face of their arch enemy to the east than actually fielding a team that can beat them.
The minisoda Clown Revue plays on!
Just on’t let him talk to Rhett Ellison.
This is perfect. If Rick signs Jones he’s getting the Packers added weight towards comp picks, and if Datone returns to GB then he’ll come back at Ted’s price with cap intact. Just shows the difference between the two organizations.
whatjusthapped says:
Mar 13, 2017 11:55 AM
Packer players have an automatic safety net, if it doesn’t work out in GB or the NFL, you can always sign with the Vikings. And you get January off as an added bonus.
——
That’s Gold!!!
Hahahahahaha
You are the greatest troll, like ever!
Can’t wait for your next post
ariani1985 says:
Mar 13, 2017 12:07 PM
He would make a great towel boy!
//////////////////
How many times have you had to replace the exclamation point key on your laptop?
I love all the Packers fans stating that MN picks up every GB FA
There isn’t ONE former Packers player on the Vikings roster!
Not one!!
Yet another the Packers have former Vikings DT, LeTroy Guion
Whom by the way, is gonna he suspended 4 games this year!!
Freaking hypocrites!