Report: Rams to sign cornerback Kayvon Webster to two-year deal

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 13, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Rams are signing former Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster to a two-year deal according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Webster was in Los Angeles for a visit with the team on Monday and didn’t leave town without agreeing to a deal with the team.

Webster has appeared in 54 games with Denver over the past four seasons as predominantly a backup and special teams contributor. He started two games as a rookie in 2013 and recording 41 tackles and an interception in his most productive season with the team. His role has lessened in recent years while playing behind Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr.

With Trumaine Johnson the subject of trade talks after signing his franchise tag tender of $16.7 million, the Rams could be in need of help at cornerback. Webster gives them a veteran option that is already familiar with Wade Phillips’ defense.