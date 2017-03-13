Rex Burkhead visiting the Patriots today

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT

Maybe after spending the weekend adding a talented offensive player such as Brandin Cooks, the Patriots felt the need to restore their grit ratio.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Bengals running back Rex Burkhead is visiting the Patriots today.

Burkhead seems like their type, sure. Because he’s versatile, of course, showing ability as a pass-catcher and someone who can work out of the slot along with his running skills (he had 27 carries for 119 yards in the Bengals finale).

He got a look from the Falcons as well, though it’s hard to imagine what they’d do with him in a stocked backfield. But because New England likes backs who can do a number of different things, he could be a perfect fit there.

Why, what did you think we meant?