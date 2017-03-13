Robert Turbin remains with Colts

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Robert Turbin, who bounced around the league with three different teams in 2015, is trying to find some stability with the team he played for in 2016.

Turbin has re-signed with the Colts on a two-year contract. Last year he served as a backup running back for the Colts and finished the season with 47 carries for 164 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 26 catches for 179 yards and another touchdown.

The 27-year-old Turbin was a 2012 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks who spent three seasons in Seattle, then went from the Seahawks to the Browns to the Cowboys in 2015.

The Colts appear set to stick with Frank Gore as their starter and Turbin and Josh Ferguson backing him up, just as they did last year.