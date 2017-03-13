Ronnie Lott urges Raiders fans to pressure NFL to keep team in Oakland

As momentum continues to build toward the Raiders securing the votes needed to move to Las Vegas, a former player who wants to keep them in Oakland has advice for Raiders fans who hope to stop the move: Keep pressuring the NFL.
“When I was a kid I understood what it was like to fight for something and that’s all we’re doing,” Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott told roughly 100 fans who gathered at a local hotel to protest the team’s intended relocation, via the San Jose Mercury News. “Keep up the fight, keep up the fight, I appreciate it.”
It’s going to take a lot more than 100 people showing up on a Sunday to get the NFL’s attention, especially with $750 million in free money in Las Vegas. Absent a viable proposal to build a stadium in Oakland with the Raiders and the league kicking in the same $500 million they’ll pay in Nevada, it’s going to be very difficult to stop owner Mark Davis from getting what he wants.
Got to love loyalty, especially from ex-players. The teams that move don’t deserve the loyalty, but I have to respect the fans and players who do their part to support what they love.
Mark Davis, Stan Kroenke, the Spanos…they’ll never understand what it means to be a fan. If they’re not willing to give back to the team, they don’t deserve the love these fans put into it, and not just when they buy their overpriced merchandise.
This Denver fan feels for you Oakland. Las Vegas Raiders sounds cool, but the Raiders aren’t the Raiders unless they’re in Oakland.