Ronnie Lott urges Raiders fans to pressure NFL to keep team in Oakland

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

As momentum continues to build toward the Raiders securing the votes needed to move to Las Vegas, a former player who wants to keep them in Oakland has advice for Raiders fans who hope to stop the move: Keep pressuring the NFL.

“When I was a kid I understood what it was like to fight for something and that’s all we’re doing,” Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott told roughly 100 fans who gathered at a local hotel to protest the team’s intended relocation, via the San Jose Mercury News. “Keep up the fight, keep up the fight, I appreciate it.”

It’s going to take a lot more than 100 people showing up on a Sunday to get the NFL’s attention, especially with $750 million in free money in Las Vegas. Absent a viable proposal to build a stadium in Oakland with the Raiders and the league kicking in the same $500 million they’ll pay in Nevada, it’s going to be very difficult to stop owner Mark Davis from getting what he wants.