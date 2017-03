Posted by Darin Gantt on March 13, 2017, 6:42 AM EDT

The Saints continue to sift through the pile for any and all help for their defense.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the latest look will be at Cardinals outside linebacker Alex Okafor, who is visiting today.

Okafor played through a torn biceps last year and had just 3.5 sacks, but memories of his 8.0-sack 2014 season will keep people interested.

For a team that needs all the pass-rushers it can find, it’s reasonable to link the two.