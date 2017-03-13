Seahawks bringing in Jared Cook for a visit

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT

When the Seahawks travel to Green Bay later this year, they may be bringing a familiar face with them.

Tight end Jared Cook, who won’t be returning to the Packers after the team’s decision to sign Martellus Bennett, will visit the Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Tight end Jimmy Graham is due to make $7.9 million in 2017, which could prompt speculation that the Seahawks are exploring the possibility of swapping out Cook for Graham at a discount. However, Graham earned on Saturday a $2 million roster bonus.

That doesn’t mean they have to keep him, but it means that if they don’t they will have given him $2 million for nothing.