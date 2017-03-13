Titans never offered 18th pick to Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

The Saints had three suitors for receiver Brandin Cooks: the Eagles, Titans, and Patriots. New England, obviously, got the deal done. The Eagles tried as well, offering safety Malcolm Jenkins, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick.

On Monday, Titans G.M. Jon Robinson disclosed not what he offered but what he didn’t. Appearing on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Robinson said he did not offer the 18th overall pick in the first round for Cooks.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Robinson did offer a flip-flop of the No. 5 pick (held by the Titans) and the No. 11 pick (held by the Saints) in round one and a third-round pick. The Saints opted to take the New England offer instead.

Tennesse’s interest in Cooks suggests that the Titans will be looking or a speedy receiver, via trade, free agency, or the draft.