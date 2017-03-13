Ty Montgomery keeping No. 88

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 13, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

Ty Montgomery is staying at running back, and Montgomery recently tweeted that he’s keeping his No. 88.

Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said after last season that Montgomery would likely change his number since he was changing positions. Montgomery originally moved from wide receiver to running back last season out of necessity, then he looked like a natural.

Mongtomery finished last season with 457 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 77 carries. The Packers drafted Montgomery in the third round in 2015 as a wide receiver, and though he got his first carries last October he didn’t really take off as a running back until last December. Montgomery ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a game vs. the Bears in December.

Eddie Lacy, who’s been the Packers’ No. 1 running back when healthy, is a free agent and remains unsigned. Even if he comes back, Montgomery did enough to show he’ll be in the team’s plans at running back.