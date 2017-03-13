Vance Joseph on Tony Romo: He’s under contract so he’s a non-issue

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

Newly signed Broncos guard Ronald Leary says he’s not going to spend any time recruiting quarterback Tony Romo to join him in Denver and said the team has “two great young quarterbacks” in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph and General Manager John Elway have both offered similarly positive comments about their current quarterbacks and they did so again during a Monday press conference. Elway said the team is “excited” about Siemian and Lynch and didn’t discuss Romo because the quarterback remains under contract with the Cowboys.

Joseph said the same thing and extended it to conversations around the team facility as well. He said there hasn’t been one meeting where Romo has been discussed because it’s a “non-issue” for the team unless Romo is out of his contract.

The team could discuss trading for Romo, of course, but there’s been no sign that the Broncos are willing to make such a move and Elway said Monday that “nothing’s changed since the combine” for the team. Word around the Texans has been that they are also averse to making a trade, leaving the status quo in place across the board.