Vance Walker visits with Bears

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 13, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Free agent defensive lineman Vance Walker recently visited the Bears, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Walker missed last season after suffering a torn ACL during an August training camp practice with the Broncos. He made four starts for the Broncos’ Super Bowl championship team in 2015 and entered last season atop the defensive end depth chart.

The report said the Broncos also have interest in bringing Walker back. Both teams are monitoring his progress and rehab from the knee injury.

Walker, 29, previously played for the Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs. He has 12 career sacks and has played in 104 career games since being drafted by the Falcons in the seventh round in 2009.