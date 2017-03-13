Vikings exploring Lardarius Webb

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

Last week, the Ravens dumped veteran defensive back Lardarius Webb. He could still return to the Ravens. He otherwise could still be wearing purple.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings are exploring whether Webb is a potential fit with the Vikings.

Webb, who played cornerback before moving to safety last season, has spent eight years with the Ravens. He played safety in college, too.

The Vikings have a pretty good safety in Harrison Smith. But with Captain Munnerlyn leaving for Carolina, the Vikings have a need for someone who can cover the slot receiver, as Munnerlyn has done.