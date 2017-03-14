$5 million guaranteed for Cordarrelle Patterson

As it turns out, the absence of receiver Cordarrelle Patterson’s contractual numbers in the immediate aftermath of the deal doesn’t mean it’s a bad deal. Given Patterson’s history and market, it’s a pretty good deal.
Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Patterson will get $5 million guaranteed under the deal, with a $2.5 million signing bonus and a $2.5 million guaranteed base salary. The base deal also includes a $250,000 workout bonus in 2017.
The potential upside comes from the ability to void the two-year contract to one year (it voids if he has 65 catches or participates in 65 percent of the offensive snaps), and the incentives package for year one.
As to incentives, Patterson gets $350,000 for 55 percent playing time, another $350,000 or 70 percent playing time, $350,000 for 55 receptions, and another $350,000 for 70 total receptions.
There’s also a $350,000 incentive for making it to the Pro Bowl, which could happen easily as a kick returner.
So if Patterson participates in 70 percent of the snaps, catches 70 passes, and makes it to the Pro Bowl, he’ll make $7 million in 2017 — and he’ll hit the market again in 2017.
