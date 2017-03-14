Andre Smith returning to Bengals

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 14, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

Free agent offensive tackle Andre Smith is returning to Cincinnati, ESPN reported.

After one season in Minnesota, Smith will sign a one-year deal with the Bengals. He played his first seven seasons in Cincinnati after signing with the Vikings last March.

Smith, 30, was limited to four games last season due to an arm injury, and the Bengals have snaps waiting for him after losing offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler in free agency last week. Smith was the Bengals’ starting right tackle when healthy for six seasons and could return to that role, though the Bengals are trying to find a full-time spot for third-year player Eric Fisher.

Smith had also taken a free-agent visit to Buffalo.