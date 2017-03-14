Anquan Boldin wants to keep playing

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT

Anquan Boldin wasn’t sure about his future, but has apparently decided he wants to keep playing.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, the veteran wide receiver has decided to return for a 15th season. He’s an unrestricted free agent, so it’s also helpful to make sure people realize he’s on the market and available before all the money dries up.

The 36-year-old Boldin showed last year he still has something left, leading the Lions with eight touchdowns. He had 67 catches for 584 yards lsat year, and a pretty strong collection of numbers (1,076 catches, 13,779 yards, 82 touchdowns) in his 14 NFL seasons.

Boldin said he’d be open to returning to the Lions, and they haven’t exactly covered up his spot, signing Keshawn Martin.