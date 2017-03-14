 Skip to content

Anquan Boldin wants to keep playing

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

Anquan Boldin wasn’t sure about his future, but has apparently decided he wants to keep playing.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, the veteran wide receiver has decided to return for a 15th season. He’s an unrestricted free agent, so it’s also helpful to make sure people realize he’s on the market and available before all the money dries up.

The 36-year-old Boldin showed last year he still has something left, leading the Lions with eight touchdowns. He had 67 catches for 584 yards  lsat year, and a pretty strong collection of numbers (1,076 catches, 13,779 yards, 82 touchdowns) in his 14 NFL seasons.

Boldin said he’d be open to returning to the Lions, and they haven’t exactly covered up his spot, signing Keshawn Martin.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Anquan Boldin wants to keep playing”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!