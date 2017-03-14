Browns claim James Wright off of waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

Thanks to a waiver claim, Browns head coach Hue Jackson will be reunited with one of his former players from Cincinnati.

The Bengals waived wide receiver James Wright on Monday and the Browns announced on Tuesday that they added the wideout to their 90-man roster. Wright was a seventh-round pick in Cincinnati in 2014 and played for Jackson as a rookie when Jackson was the offensive coordinator of the Bengals.

Jackson remained in Cincinnati through the 2015 season, but Wright missed the entire year as a result of a knee injury he suffered during his rookie year. He returned to catch 13 passes for 106 yards while playing in 13 games for the Bengals last season.

Wright joins Kenny Britt as new additions to the Browns receiving corps since the start of free agency. Terrelle Pryor left the team for a deal with Washington and Andrew Hawkins was released in late February.