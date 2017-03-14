Bucs sign former Bills long snapper Garrison Sanborn

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

The Bills released long snapper Garrison Sanborn along with several other veterans last week, but Sanborn didn’t have to wait too long to find a new home.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Sanborn reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

It’s a homecoming for Sanborn, who grew up and played his high school football in Tampa before heading to college at Florida State. He joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and played every game for the team over the last eight seasons.

Andrew DePaola was Tampa’s long snapper last season, but he tore his ACL in the final week of the regular season and was not tendered a contract as a restricted free agent. The Bucs also have Dax Dellenbach on the roster as a long snapper, but Sanborn’s experience could be enough of an edge to keep it from being much of a competition.